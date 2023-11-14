BREAKING

Climbdown on rail ticket office closures welcomed by Horsham councillors

A climbdown on plans to close rail ticket offices has been welcomed by councillors in Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They had raised concerns about the planned closures with the Government and rail operators pointing out difficulties the elderly and vulnerable would face buying tickets if offices were not manned.

Many other local councils and organisations throughout the country also raised opposition to the closures and the Government has now asked rail operators to withdraw their proposals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horsham District Council cabinet member for communities Sam Raby said: “I am really pleased that our concerns have been listened to and these proposals have now been withdrawn.

Most Popular
Horsham Railway Station - its ticket office is to remain open after a climbdown over closure proposalsHorsham Railway Station - its ticket office is to remain open after a climbdown over closure proposals
Horsham Railway Station - its ticket office is to remain open after a climbdown over closure proposals

Have you read? Legendary Who frontman Roger Daltrey sends surprise gift to Sussex pub landlady

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin speaks out after quitting cabinet post

Horsham parents in fight to halt relocation of children’s cancer services

“Rail stations will now continue to provide this key element of customer service to all passengers which is much fairer.

“This will come as a relief to many people as it will improve accessibility and personal safety and will also help to support the local economy retaining local jobs.”

Related topics:GovernmentHorsham District CouncilSussex