Climbdown on rail ticket office closures welcomed by Horsham councillors
They had raised concerns about the planned closures with the Government and rail operators pointing out difficulties the elderly and vulnerable would face buying tickets if offices were not manned.
Many other local councils and organisations throughout the country also raised opposition to the closures and the Government has now asked rail operators to withdraw their proposals.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for communities Sam Raby said: “I am really pleased that our concerns have been listened to and these proposals have now been withdrawn.
“Rail stations will now continue to provide this key element of customer service to all passengers which is much fairer.
“This will come as a relief to many people as it will improve accessibility and personal safety and will also help to support the local economy retaining local jobs.”