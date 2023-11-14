A climbdown on plans to close rail ticket offices has been welcomed by councillors in Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They had raised concerns about the planned closures with the Government and rail operators pointing out difficulties the elderly and vulnerable would face buying tickets if offices were not manned.

Many other local councils and organisations throughout the country also raised opposition to the closures and the Government has now asked rail operators to withdraw their proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council cabinet member for communities Sam Raby said: “I am really pleased that our concerns have been listened to and these proposals have now been withdrawn.

Horsham Railway Station - its ticket office is to remain open after a climbdown over closure proposals

“Rail stations will now continue to provide this key element of customer service to all passengers which is much fairer.