Close call person rescued from sea near Seal Bay resort in the middle of the night

Lifeguards volunteering with the RNLI responded to reports of a person struggling in the water off Seal Bay Resort on Monday (August 12).

Responding to an emergency call, the Inshore Lifeboat launched at 1.19am and headed at speed to the water in front of Seal Bay Resort. They were joined by teams from Sussex Police and Coastguard Rescue Teams.

The casualty was retrieved from the water by site staff and, some time after starting their search, the RNLI crew was called to shore and asked to conduct casualty care for someone pulled from the water.

A spokesperson for the lifeguard team said the casualty was still very cold and wet after being retrieved from the water, having thrown up twice as a result of ingesting sea water.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

"It was decided to treat with oxygen therapy,” the spokesperson added. “The casualty was also complaining of pain through the thigh and ankle but could not be given pain relief carried by the ILB due to nausea and breath rate.”

By 2.07am, an ambulance arrived and took the casualty to the hospital. The RNLI itself was stood down, and returned to the station at 2.50am.

The RNLI, which celebrated its 200th anniversary earlier this year, relies entirely on unpaid volunteers, who give up their time and risk their lives to keep people safe at sea. The Dorset-based charity maintains some 400 lifeboats across 238 stations all over the country, with several across the South Coast and Sussex. To find out more and donate, visit the charity’s website.