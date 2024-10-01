Close to 5,000 sign petition to try and save popular Eastbourne swimming pools from closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Close to 5,000 people have signed a petition to help save two popular swimming pools in Eastbourne from closure.

The petition, started by local resident Kate Kenward, urges Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) not to close the fun pool and diving pool at the Sovereign Centre.

Ms Kenward, who has used the fun pool since she was a child and now takes her own children to it, warns that closing the facilities will have a ‘detrimental effect’ on local businesses and the wider community.

The council is currently exploring methods of cutting costs amid ‘unprecedented strain’ on its finances.

A report published by Eastbourne Borough Council in September stated that the Sovereign Centre is expected to cost £424,000 in 2024/25 – of which the fun pool makes up a ‘significant proportion’.

So far, the petition has been signed by more than 4,800 people.

In her petition, Ms Kenward said: "For many people in the town, the Sovereign Centre is the only affordable swimming facility where they can take children of all ages. The fun pool is an incredibly popular attraction used by residents and tourists alike.

“Although swimming lessons will continue in the gala pool and training pool, the fun pool is also vital for practicing and cementing any swimming skills learnt. It is also used for water based fitness classes which are incredibly popular in the town.

“As a seaside town, we should take water safety incredibly seriously and not reduce the opportunities for people of all ages to practice this life saving skill.

“There are already numerous soft play offerings across the town, including Treasure Island just down the road, but there are no other facilities likened to the fun pool in the area.

“This town is already potentially being stripped of so much that many of the tourists we rely on so heavily may stop coming. This will have a detrimental effect on local businesses and therefore the wider community.

“At the moment, these plans are in the consultation period and nothing is set in stone but I wanted to get a petition up and running in order to show the council how much this service means to the local people.

“I myself have used the fun pool as a child and now my two children enjoy it just as much. It is a much loved part of the community so lets help show the council that we will not let it be closed.

“When I started this petition I was hoping to reach at least 500 signatures and we’ve hit the 4,000 mark so thank you so much.”

Among the supporters of the petition, a number of people, have voiced their opinion as to why the pool should be saved.

Commenting on the petition, Jacks Moore said: “Watching the children with disabilities enjoying the pool today made me realise that this is the only walk in pool locally that is accessible for many. Please do not close this valuable and essential resource that is unique."

Andrew Roberts commented: “The fun pool is an asset to Eastbourne, providing a much needed venue for toddlers, children, teens and parents to be active throughout the year. Closing the fun pool would be a huge loss to all ages the local community.”