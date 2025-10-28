Closure of Shoreham discount department store The Original Factory Shop announced

Shoreham's discount department store The Original Factory Shop has announced it is closing down.

The company was taken over by Modella Capital earlier this years and a number of branches were closed across the country in the summer.

It has been widely reported that significant restructuring had led to the closure of loss-making stores.

The Original Factory Shop in High Street, Shoreham, is the latest to announce it is closing down.

Posting on Facebook on Monday, October 27, the company announced: "We are sorry to let you know this store is closing. Thank you to our wonderful customers and store colleagues for your support throughout our time here in the local community."

All stock is reduced by up to 50 per cent and signs say 'everything must go'.