Closure of 'wonderful' Downview Nursery will affect 90 families

Downview nursery, on Wroxham Way, could be forced to close later this year because its modular portacabin could prove too expensive to repair.

A recent inspection of the cabin revealed revealed wear, tear and environmental factors have left it unfit for purpose. Inspectors have no choice but to demolish the facility.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That leaves the nursery, originally founded in 1997 and based on Downview Primary School’s grounds, in a tremendously difficult position.

Parents, staff and students at Downview Primary School. Photo by James Neve.

"Unfortunately, the school aren’t obliged to give us a new building and they don't have the funds. As a charity, we can’t afford a new building, so, if we can’t find an alternative, we have no choice but to close our doors,” said committee member Laura Walder.

If it goes ahead, the closure will leave 90 local families in the lurch. The nursery is incredibly popular, with classes booked until 2024, if staff can’t find new facilities by July 22, parents will have to send their children elsewhere.

“This is such a great facility. It really is. The staff are wonderful, the children are wonderful and it’s a really good introduction to the learning journey,” said Ami Dye, whose two children have both attended Downview Nursery.

"This will be a massive loss for all families in Felpham. There are no other preschools like this. I don’t know what the children who are due to start in September are going to do, because the other day nurseries are all fully booked.”

The closure comes alongside plans for up to 470 new homes on the Bognor Regis Golf Club site, one of several major developments in the area over the last few years. Parents are keenly aware that, as youth provision dwindles, more families are moving into the village.

“You remove our nursery and that's another source of childcare provision that’s gone. We already know of two nurseries in Felpham that have closed down, so the village is crying out for it,” Mrs Walder said.