A clothing optional event has been planned to take place inside a Sussex landmark.

People will be able to enjoy views over Sussex while nude on the Brighton i360 on March 24.

Nothing On Events has planned the occasion to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

A spokesperson said: “We’d love to have everybody join us, whether you’re a naked person or prefer to wear clothes. The clothing optional nature of the evening means it can be enjoyed by anybody, it’s a fab opportunity to mix as naked people and ‘textiles’ and who knows, maybe we’ll end up with more naked people on the pod than we started with.

The Brighton i360. Picture from Steve Robards

"This unique event promises to be even more spectacular as it’s one of the rare occasions that the time of sunset and private flight times align so we should (hopefully) have a beautiful spring sky whilst the sun disappears behind the horizon about halfway through the flight.

“As this is a private flight, you will get 45 minutes inside the pod compared to the usual 25 minutes for a public flight.”

East Sussex Naturists’ Keith Hillier-Palmer, who did not arrange the event, said he believes the aim is for 100 people to take part.

He said: “I am looking forward to it up in the air, sky-high. I am hoping that a lot of other people will join in.

“I am very pleased it has been organised and I am hoping enough people attend so it is viable and can go ahead.”

Mr Hillier-Palmer added: “There are a lot of reservations on the part of non-naturists about naturists and I am hoping to break down those barriers a bit.

“We are not some sort of horrid freak show, we are ordinary people who like to spend our leisure time naked.”

The flight will be between 6pm-6.45pm, although people are urged to arrive 30 minutes before.

The spokesperson added: “The opportunity to go nude will be once the pod reaches the roof height of the buildings, likewise we must be dressed before reaching that point on the descent. Bring a towel to sit on if you might be nude at any point during the flight.”

Tickets, which cost £35, can be purchased on the Nothing On Events website.

