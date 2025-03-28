4 . Gigi - six-year-old French Bulldog

Gigi is the 'cuddle bug' of the sanctuary. Sadly, she was found as a stray and the charity isn't sure 'what sort of life she had before being found'. CDS said she is afraid of noisy toys and wants to be with someone as often as possible. She would suit a home where her family don’t leave too often, and can provide her with lots of cuddles. Gigi needs a pet-free home and can be rehomed with children 15 and above. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary