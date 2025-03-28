Clymping Dog Sanctuary: 8 rescue dogs looking for homes in Sussex

These are the gorgeous pups in need of homes at Clymping Dog Sanctuary.

The charity has shared details of its dogs desperate for a second chance at happiness.

A Beagle, French Bulldog and Springer Spaniel are among the cute pups waiting to be taken home.

Find out more about dogs available for adoption, and how to adopt, at: https://clympingdogsanctuary.co.uk/dogs-for-adoption/.

Paddy and Honey love to play and equally love to cuddle. The pair would suit a home with multiple people in to share the love - sometimes Honey can get jealous of Paddy getting attention, according to CDS. Paddy is vocal when getting ready for walks and can be reactive when out and about, the charity said. They are both cat friendly and can live with children aged 10 and above.

Paddy and Honey love to play and equally love to cuddle. The pair would suit a home with multiple people in to share the love - sometimes Honey can get jealous of Paddy getting attention, according to CDS. Paddy is vocal when getting ready for walks and can be reactive when out and about, the charity said. They are both cat friendly and can live with children aged 10 and above. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary

Ted is 'very loving' but anxious in kennels. He is looking for a home where he's the only pet, and can live with children aged 12 and above. Clymping Dog Sanctuary said he can be strong on the lead, so his new home needs to be able to handle a stronger pooch. Ted is okay with dogs out on walks but is 'too dominant in the home', according to the charity.

Ted is 'very loving' but anxious in kennels. He is looking for a home where he's the only pet, and can live with children aged 12 and above. Clymping Dog Sanctuary said he can be strong on the lead, so his new home needs to be able to handle a stronger pooch. Ted is okay with dogs out on walks but is 'too dominant in the home', according to the charity. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary

Crouchy will provide 'endless laughs' for his future family. Clymping Dog Sanctuary said he is quite vocal and can be cheeky but, with the right training, will be an amazing dog. He can’t be rehomed with cats or children but could potentially be rehomed with another dog, the charity said.

Crouchy will provide 'endless laughs' for his future family. Clymping Dog Sanctuary said he is quite vocal and can be cheeky but, with the right training, will be an amazing dog. He can’t be rehomed with cats or children but could potentially be rehomed with another dog, the charity said. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary

Gigi is the 'cuddle bug' of the sanctuary. Sadly, she was found as a stray and the charity isn't sure 'what sort of life she had before being found'. CDS said she is afraid of noisy toys and wants to be with someone as often as possible. She would suit a home where her family don’t leave too often, and can provide her with lots of cuddles. Gigi needs a pet-free home and can be rehomed with children 15 and above.

Gigi is the 'cuddle bug' of the sanctuary. Sadly, she was found as a stray and the charity isn't sure 'what sort of life she had before being found'. CDS said she is afraid of noisy toys and wants to be with someone as often as possible. She would suit a home where her family don’t leave too often, and can provide her with lots of cuddles. Gigi needs a pet-free home and can be rehomed with children 15 and above. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary

