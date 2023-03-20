Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
4 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
5 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
7 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Co-operative celebrates 150 years in Chichester and Bognor Regis

A Co-operative which expanded into Chichester all the way back in 1912, and Bognor back in 1913, is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Friday (March 24).

By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:46 GMT

Originally named Portsea Island Mutual Co-operative Society, the Southern Co-op was first formed back in 1873 and, today, remains one of the only independent societies in the UK.

Starting off with just one store in Portsmouth, before growing to 62 grocery branches in 1939 and more than 300 total outlets today. In Bognor Regis and Chichester, where it has six and five branches respectively, it is best known for its supermarket and funeralcare services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business first expanded into Chichester after locals issued an appeal for its services. After careful consideration, bosses rented a small ‘ancient’ building with ‘low-pitched’ ceilings somewhere in the city before settling into a more permanent location on North Street.

Most Popular
The Co-op is celebrating 150 years of history
The Co-op is celebrating 150 years of history
The Co-op is celebrating 150 years of history

The first Bognor branch, meanwhile, took over a site which had been previously used by the Bognor Working Men’s Society in 1913.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our communities are still at the forefront of our purpose, alongside long term sustainability plans which include ambitious climate action goals and programmes that tackle food waste and support nature recovery,” Mark Smith, Southern Co-Operative’s chief executive said.

"Sadly poverty remains a very real threat to our society, so together with the support of our colleagues, members, customers and partners, we are doing all that we can to build stronger, more resilient communities, helping the most vulnerable within our communities.

"This includes support for foodbanks, community fridges and pantries, as well as hyper-local charities who are making a huge difference to people's lives, helping us to create greener, safer, healthier, more inclusive communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've faced many challenges over the last 15 decades, but I am proud to lead a successful business that provides essential services to local communities across the south, all the while helping to create a fairer society and more sustainable world."

Silena Dominy, Director of Corporate Affairs, who has worked at Southern Co-op for 32 years, added: "From the very start, the co-operative had the people's best interests at heart as they created a system where profits were put back into the communities they served - whether that was through jobs, or community activities, or education.”

Read more

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Schedule released as town, district and parish council elections creep closer in Arun District

BognorPortsmouth