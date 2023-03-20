A Co-operative which expanded into Chichester all the way back in 1912, and Bognor back in 1913, is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Friday (March 24).

Originally named Portsea Island Mutual Co-operative Society, the Southern Co-op was first formed back in 1873 and, today, remains one of the only independent societies in the UK.

Starting off with just one store in Portsmouth, before growing to 62 grocery branches in 1939 and more than 300 total outlets today. In Bognor Regis and Chichester, where it has six and five branches respectively, it is best known for its supermarket and funeralcare services.

The business first expanded into Chichester after locals issued an appeal for its services. After careful consideration, bosses rented a small ‘ancient’ building with ‘low-pitched’ ceilings somewhere in the city before settling into a more permanent location on North Street.

The Co-op is celebrating 150 years of history

The first Bognor branch, meanwhile, took over a site which had been previously used by the Bognor Working Men’s Society in 1913.

"Our communities are still at the forefront of our purpose, alongside long term sustainability plans which include ambitious climate action goals and programmes that tackle food waste and support nature recovery,” Mark Smith, Southern Co-Operative’s chief executive said.

"Sadly poverty remains a very real threat to our society, so together with the support of our colleagues, members, customers and partners, we are doing all that we can to build stronger, more resilient communities, helping the most vulnerable within our communities.

"This includes support for foodbanks, community fridges and pantries, as well as hyper-local charities who are making a huge difference to people's lives, helping us to create greener, safer, healthier, more inclusive communities.

"We've faced many challenges over the last 15 decades, but I am proud to lead a successful business that provides essential services to local communities across the south, all the while helping to create a fairer society and more sustainable world."

Silena Dominy, Director of Corporate Affairs, who has worked at Southern Co-op for 32 years, added: "From the very start, the co-operative had the people's best interests at heart as they created a system where profits were put back into the communities they served - whether that was through jobs, or community activities, or education.”

