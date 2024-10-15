Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The coastguard, alongside teams from Air Ambulance Sussex, Surrey and Kent were called to the scene of an incident off the coast of Bognor Regis earlier today (October 15).

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “"HM Coastguard has been responding to a medical incident on a vessel in the English Channel this afternoon, 15 October. Alerted at around 1.15pm, the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent was sent to evacuate the casualty and transfer them to Brighton for onward care."

The Air Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.