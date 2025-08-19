Coastguard issue warning after people spotted near cliffs at Beachy Head

The Coastguard have issued a warning to visitors to Beachy Head after multiple people were pictured near the edge of the cliffs.

Pictures taken by the Coastguard on Sunday, August 17, show people near the cliff’s edge, past the rope that is used to deter people from getting close to the edge.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “Cliffs are inherently unstable, and erosion from the sea and weather can cause sections to collapse or crumble without warning.

“Coastal erosion can undercut the base of cliffs, making them more susceptible to collapse, even if the top appears stable.

The Coastguard have issued a warning to visitors to Beachy Head after multiple people were pictured near the edge of the cliffs. Picture: Eastbourne Coastguard

“This is another safety warning to the public that the rope is there for a reason, it is used as a guideline of how far from the cliff you should be, it is used to keep your safety a priority, majority of the time anyone standing on the edge of a cliff is practically standing on nothing, we advise to keep well back and never put your children at danger.”