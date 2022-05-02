Coastguard rescue helicopter called to Eastbourne Pier

Emergency service crews, including a coastguard helicopter, were called to Eastbourne Pier.
An eye-witness said Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and RNLI crews were also seen by the seafront at around 7.50pm yesterday (Sunday, May 1).
Eastbourne RNLI said it received reports of a person in the water by the pier.
An RNLI spokesperson said, “Once on scene, the inshore lifeboat quickly located the casualty who was recovered onto the lifeboat and life-saving casualty care [was] carried out.
“The casualty was then taken ashore and passed into the care of waiting ambulance personnel and coastguard rescue helicopter paramedic.
“Our station doctor had also been transferred ashore from the all weather lifeboat.”
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.