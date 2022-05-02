Coastguard rescue helicopter called to Eastbourne Pier

Emergency service crews, including a coastguard helicopter, were called to Eastbourne Pier.

An eye-witness said Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and RNLI crews were also seen by the seafront at around 7.50pm yesterday (Sunday, May 1).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne RNLI said it received reports of a person in the water by the pier.

Emergency service crews by Eastbourne Pier. Picture from Laurence Baker SUS-220205-101436001

An RNLI spokesperson said, “Once on scene, the inshore lifeboat quickly located the casualty who was recovered onto the lifeboat and life-saving casualty care [was] carried out.

“The casualty was then taken ashore and passed into the care of waiting ambulance personnel and coastguard rescue helicopter paramedic.

“Our station doctor had also been transferred ashore from the all weather lifeboat.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Emergency service crews by Eastbourne Pier. Picture from Laurence Baker SUS-220205-101555001