Coats collection appeal for homeless at Eastbourne care home

Mortain Place are asking for coat donations for the homeless.

Barchester’s Mortain Place in Eastbourne have arranged a clothing collection for the homeless. The weather is going to take a turn over the next few weeks with temperatures dropping to freezing or below freezing.

They are asking for nice condition men and women’s coats, hats and gloves.

These will be given out to people who are living on the streets and also leaving the streets and going into accommodation.

The charity they are working with support people in the local area who may have poor mental health and also look to help them get back to work.