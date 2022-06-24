Cocaine dealers from Yapton sentenced

Kevin Griffin, 42, and his partner Sam Halliwell, 32, both of Tiller Cose in Yapton, were arrested after their white BMW was stopped by police in November 2020.

A subsequent search of a bedroom at their home address led to the recovery of almost 500 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £51,000, police said.

Officers also uncovered almost £8,000, together with weapons and various drug paraphernalia.

The two admitted to their crimes early in proceedings. Photo: Sussex Police

The investigation was able to evidence that both were involved in supplying cocaine to users in the local area, with arrangements for delivery made over the phone.

At Portsmouth Crown Court, on June 16 HHJ Melville both heard how the couple admitted to their guilt at an early stage in proceedings.

Both were sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended by two years. A Proceeds of Crime act hearing will take place at a later date.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said, from the West Sussex Community Investigations Team said: “We will continue to target those within our community who seek to cause harm by supplying illegal drugs.

"We rely on the public to help us, and ask anyone with information regarding the misuse of drugs to report it online or by calling 101. The resulting police activity leads to safer streets for all of us.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.