Hayley Miller-Cook, who hates cold water, undertook the challenge in memory of her friend Bev Attridge, after she was cared for by St Wilfrid’s Hospice. The hospice provides care and support for people across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with life-limiting illnesses.

Her original target was £200, so Hayley was amazed when she’d raised nearly £2,000 in the first week. The money poured in and by the end of the challenge, she’d raised £7,050.

Hayley visited the hospice with Bev’s family to present a cheque for the final amount.

Hayley with Bev’s family when they presented the cheque.

She said: "I can’t believe how much money I raised from the challenge! My friends and family were all so generous and I can’t thank them enough for their moral and financial support. A special shout out goes to my friends who secretly dropped a different hat round for me to wear each dip.

“I’d also like to thank Bev’s family and friends who were right behind me from the start. I didn’t enjoy getting in the cold tub every day and I don’t plan to get in one ever again, but everyone’s support made it worth it. I think part of the reason it made such an impact is because everyone knows someone who’s been looked after by a hospice, and they need our support to keep them going.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Fundraising Assistant, Megan Upton, said: “Hayley has done a fantastic job of raising money and awareness of the work the hospice does. We’re very grateful to her as over 70% of our funds come from voluntary donations.”