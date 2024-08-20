Collaboration means free food and free fun for families in Arun this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Freedom Leisure has teamed up with Littlehampton Community Fridge to help distribute free food to families across Arun, while organising engaging activities through its Out and About service.

The charitable not-for-profit leisure trust described it as a ground-breaking collaboration between two beloved community initiatives.

By joining forces, they will be able to enhance the well-being of local residents by combining free food distribution with playful and creative outdoor experiences.

Matthew Eden, Freedom Leisure’s area manager in Arun, said: "We are excited to be able to partner with Littlehampton Community Fridge and offer this additional free food alongside our services. We want to be able to help our communities in every way we can, and this is a fantastic partnership."

Littlehampton Community Fridge giving out free cakes and drinks to celebrate the fifth birthday. Picture: Elaine Hammond/ SussexWorld

The community fridge recently celebrated five years of rescuing surplus food from landfill to reduce food waste and support local people in need.

Founder Sarah Renfrey said: "We are very pleased to partner with Out and About to extend our reach and support more families in our area during the school holidays. This collaboration is a great way to combine our shared values on community support and sustainability."

The Out and About service is a free programme for the summer holidays, operating in eight locations in Angmering, Wick, Ferring, Yapton, Bersted and Rustington. The pop-up play areas include a large inflatable, arts and crafts stations, and dozens of other toys and accessories.

Food from the community fridge is being distributed three times a week.