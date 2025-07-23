Colleagues at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust join Eastbourne Pride celebrations
Members of the trust took part in the parade on Saturday, July 19, walking alongside St Wilfrid’s Hospice to show its support for the LGBTQIA+ community and for allyship across the NHS.
“Being part of the parade is always a fun experience,” said Rob Tricker, Chair of the LGBTQIA+ Staff Network. “It was fantastic to represent our trust and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies.”
Valerie Smith, Vice Chair of the network, added: “We had such a warm reception from the public. It really mattered to people to see their NHS represented – it sends a clear message that we care about inclusion.”
A spokesperson of the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust added: “Marching in the Pride parade is part of our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, compassionate environment where all colleagues feel seen, respected and supported. By showing up and walking together, colleagues continue to turn allyship into action.
"Thanks to everyone who joined or supported the parade, as well as St Wilfrid’s Hospice for walking beside us on the day.”
