Colleagues at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust join Eastbourne Pride celebrations

Colleagues from across the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust take part in Eastbourne Pride Parade celebrations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the trust took part in the parade on Saturday, July 19, walking alongside St Wilfrid’s Hospice to show its support for the LGBTQIA+ community and for allyship across the NHS.

“Being part of the parade is always a fun experience,” said Rob Tricker, Chair of the LGBTQIA+ Staff Network. “It was fantastic to represent our trust and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valerie Smith, Vice Chair of the network, added: “We had such a warm reception from the public. It really mattered to people to see their NHS represented – it sends a clear message that we care about inclusion.”

Colleagues from across the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust joined the Eastbourne Pride Parade last weekend, walking alongside St Wilfrid’s Hospice to show our support for the LGBTQIA+ community and for allyship across the NHS. Picture: East Sussex Health

A spokesperson of the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust added: “Marching in the Pride parade is part of our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, compassionate environment where all colleagues feel seen, respected and supported. By showing up and walking together, colleagues continue to turn allyship into action.

"Thanks to everyone who joined or supported the parade, as well as St Wilfrid’s Hospice for walking beside us on the day.”