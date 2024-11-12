Collection of pre-loved toys for children at Lindfield Repair Café as Christmas approaches

As well as reducing waste, one of the café’s main aims is to give back to the community.

With this in mind, at the December event (Saturday, December 7) there will be a collection of pre-loved toys for Bentswood Hub (www.bentswoodhub.org.uk) to provide Christmas gifts for children who may otherwise not receive any.

Young visitors will be able to make a take-home mini reindeer using recycled corks and wood, while grown-ups might like to take the opportunity to get their tree lights and decorations repaired in good time for Christmas.

In November, the Repair Café volunteers were delighted to welcome Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett and Councillors Cavan Wood, Will Blunden and Linda Grace.

Following the event, Alison posted: “I was so happy this morning to take some beads into Lindfield Repair Café and get them restrung. Thank you to Marta for mending them. I am looking forward to being able to wear them in Parliament next week!”

Another VIP was a 1960s Humpty Dumpty who was restored to his for mer handsome self by Terri, one of the Café’s talented sewing team. In the Kid’s Room a decorative sign was made to celebrate the Café’s third anniversary.

Donations of green electric circuit boards are being collected so children in the Kids Room can make a ‘computer’ sign board for the repairs room. Please bring along any printed circuit boards that you no longer need or contact [email protected].

All repairs must be checked in by 12.30pm for completion by closing at 1pm.

Lindfield Repair Cafe is also proud to offer computer advice. They don’t carry spares, so physical repairs aren’t usually practical, but they can help with many technical issues that may be making you think about replacing your device prematurely. Don’t forget the power supply.

Upcoming events include Saturday, January 4, and Saturday, February 1. Lindfield Repair Cafe is open on the first Saturday of the month at the United Reformed Church, 50 High Street, Lindfield, RH16 2HL from 10am to 1pm. Visit www.lindfieldrepaircafe.org.

1 . Lindfield Repair Café Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett with volunteer repairer Marta at Lindfield Repair Café Photo: Lindfield Repair Café

2 . Lindfield Repair Café The repaired 1960s Humpty Dumpty at Lindfield Repair Café Photo: Lindfield Repair Café

3 . Lindfield Repair Café The 1960s Humpty Dumpty before repairs Photo: Lindfield Repair Café

4 . Lindfield Repair Café The 1960s Humpty Dumpty Lindfield Repair Café Photo: Lindfield Repair Café