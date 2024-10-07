Collector's convention that has been running for forty years returns to Midhurst this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collector’s convention which has been running for forty years is set to return to Midhurst this Sunday (October 13).

Collectomania is set to take place at The Grange, in Midhurst from 10am this Sunday, as collectors from all over Sussex and beyond come together to showcase their prize possessions.

This year’s event features, among other things, exhibitions devoted to Smallfins Children’s TV icon Bagpuss, Anglo-French supersonic airline Concorde, which closed in 2003, and a significant Lego collection set to take up some five tables. That’s all alongside a range of displays dedicated to models, memorabilia and merchandise from companies of days gone by, making it a must for collectors, traders and curious visitors alike.

"It’s this great chance for collectors to show off what they do. We have a few trades there, but it’s mostly people who collect,” said David Rudwick, who organises the show on behalf of The Grange each year.

It's one of the biggest and longest running shows in the south.

“Everyone remembers something like Concorde and its great fun getting to re-experience it; my friend who runs the stand brings a huge collection, from the stuff they had in the cabin, to models, watches, matches, pens.”

“We’re the largest show still going. There used to be one in Horsham and another at Shoreham, but they’ve all folded and we’re still going. And since we’ve been going such a long time, we have a great community here.”

For Dave, collecting has an almost universal appeal; “I think British people collect things, even if they say they don’t. They’ll tell you ‘oh I don’t collect things, but I have three or four of those’, and sometimes that three or four gets a bit bigger.”