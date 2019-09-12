College festival promotes veganism

One of the first college-based vegan festivals in the country.

Vegan Festival Lewes is returning to the East Sussex College Lewes campus this November following a resounding first year.

Opening at 11.30am on Thursday, November 14 the event is supported by global sponsor VegFund and intends to tap into the wave of enthusiasm for eco-friendly lifestyles.

Visitors will be able to find out more about being a vegan as well as sample food and find out more about eco-friendly products.

The event, one of the first college-based vegan festivals in the country, is taking place on campus but will be both free for and open to the public meaning the festival’s key speakers, interesting exhibitors and assortment of vegan food and health products will all be accessible by all.

The festival’s attempt to promote veganism as an alternative lifestyle means the businesses at the event are expected to be varied and a big attraction to visitors.

Robert Stevens, director of Sussex Vegan and alumni Business Studies student ambassador at the college said: “You can expect to find vegan Italian patisserie, Californian inspired street food, hair and beauty products, vegan interior design and much more.”

This year’s festival promises to be just as varied as the last and it is hoped this year’s will be even more popular.

In 2018, the festival managed to attract more than 1,000 attendees, businesses from across the country and offered everything from yoga instruction to cruelty-free clothing.

Heather Mills, founder of global vegan food company VBites Food, said students did ‘an amazing job’ at last year’s event and explained that ‘people were surprised everywhere that they are eating yummy gorgeous food like VBites and with lots of other stands including innovative cakes and products’.

The festival is also trying to support the students involved.

More than simply advocating for an environmentally friendly lifestyle, Vegan Festival Lewes gives participating students the chance to organise an event, man the stands, contribute to something they care about and network with a variety of vegan business owners.

The Vegan Festival Lewes is taking plave in the Cliffe building on the East-Sussex College Campus on Thursday, November 14 from 11.30am to 7pm.

For more information go to the event’s website at https://www.sussexvegan.com/vegan-festival-lewes/.