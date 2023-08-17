Students at Collyer’s, one of the leading sixth form colleges in the country, have achieved 61% high grades (A*-B) at A-Level. Particularly strong individual A*-B subject results.

These include Further Maths (97%), Electronics (83%), Computer Science (83%), Textiles (80%), Maths (77%); Politics (74%), EPQ (73%), Physics (73%), Law (72%), Media (69%); Chemistry (69%), Geology (67%), Fine Art (67%), Psychology (66%), and Photography (62%). The overall A-level pass rate is 99.5%.

Collyer’s Principal Dan Lodge said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievement of all our students at Collyer’s this summer, particularly as this was the first time most had taken public exams. We are all delighted to see this cohort rewarded for their hard work and resilience with an amazing 61% A*-B and 31% A*-A grades at A Level and with strong performance across our vocational and technical courses as well.”

Collyer’s Chair of Governors, Graham Lawrence, added: “Huge congratulations and the best of luck to all our students as they embark on their exciting journeys!

Students celebrate their results (Credit: Collyer's)

“Thanks also to our wonderful staff for guiding and supporting our students so professionally”.

Just some of the noteworthy individual successes included: Former Tanbridge House School (THS) pupil Max Cole, who achieved A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science, will study Computer Science with Business Studies at Warwick University, Greg Dargue, who also joined from THS, leaves Collyer’s with A*s in Economics, Maths, Further Maths and Physics, and an A in his Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Greg will now read Physics at Durham University. Shriya Jayatilaka, who joined Collyer’s from Hurst, achieved A*s in English Literature, Politics, Law, and Sociology, and will read Law at the University of Leeds. Evan Fung, who joined Collyer’s from Cheung Chuk Shan College in Hong Kong, achieved A*s in Physics, Computer Science, Maths and Further Maths, and now heads to the University of Warwick to study Maths and Physics. Ruth Ironmonger, who prior to Collyer’s attended Millais, achieved A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Biology and Chemistry, and is now set for Bristol University to study Chemistry.

Ruth Ironmonger said: “I'd like to thank all my lovely teachers for helping me through both years at Collyer’s”.

Max Cole said: “Thank you to all my friends, family and the staff at Collyer’s for getting me to where I am today”.

Happy students with their results (Credit: Collyer's)

Shriya Jayatilaka added: “I'd like to thank my teachers for supporting and motivating me throughout my time at Collyer’s”.

Former Angmering pupil Joe Baxendale heads to Cambridge University to study Economics, Evie Bennett, who joined Collyer’s from Worthing High, will study Natural Sciences at the University of Bath, while former Forest pupil Joe Bensusan is heading to Cambridge University to study PPE. Karena Ho will study Computer Science at the University of Bristol, and Jade Vohra, who previously attended Oriel in Crawley, will now read Physics at Oxford. Daniel Wright, who joined Collyer’s from Forest, will study Computer Science at Warwick.

Karena Ho, who joined Collyer’s from True Light Girls’ College in Hong Kong said: “I would like to thank my family, my teachers and my friends who have been supporting me a lot during my time at Collyer’s”.

Joe Baxendale said: “Thanks a lot to all my great teachers who helped me get here”.

Students with their results (Credit: Collyer's)

Joe Bensusan was thrilled: “I want to thank Collyer's for all of their support over the past two years, which has allowed me to achieve three 3 A*s and progress to higher education at Oxford University.”

Jade Vohra added: “I’m honestly shocked with my results, but I’m super pleased!”

Deputy Principal Steve Martell was delighted with the college’s Level 3 vocational and T-Level success: “Our bright, resilient, hard-working students have performed wonderfully, yet again!”