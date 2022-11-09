Collision causes traffic queues on Lavant road
Motorists driving through Lavant this afternoon are facing heavy delays following a collision.
There have been reports of a traffic incident on the A286 Lavant Road by Sheepwash Lane.
Traffic sources say traffic is slow and queuing in the area and motorists are seeing delays along West Stoke Road past Lavant C of E Primary School and up Midhurst Road towards the St Nicholas Road turning.
Sussex Police has been approached for more information.
