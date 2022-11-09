Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Collision causes traffic queues on Lavant road

Motorists driving through Lavant this afternoon are facing heavy delays following a collision.

By Joe Stack
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 3:59pm
Traffic stock image
Traffic stock image

There have been reports of a traffic incident on the A286 Lavant Road by Sheepwash Lane.

Traffic sources say traffic is slow and queuing in the area and motorists are seeing delays along West Stoke Road past Lavant C of E Primary School and up Midhurst Road towards the St Nicholas Road turning.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

Continue to check our websites for updates.

Sussex Police