Collision near Chichester sparks Police appeal for information

Sussex Police news

A collision near Chichester has sparked a police appeal for information, Sussex World can report.

The collision took place near Eartham on Tuesday, September 2, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

A 41-year-old woman from Petworth has suffered serious injuries after the black Ford Fiesta in which she was a passenger collided with a tree on the A285 travelling towards Chichester at around 9.15pm.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, also from Petworth, also suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone or saw the car driving shortly before the collision, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting reference 47250174460.”