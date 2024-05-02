Collyer's roboticists reach quarter finals
The group, accompanied by Collyer’s staff Miki Navratilova and Roger Raymond, performed brilliantly over two days of fierce competition from teams right across the country.
Amarjit Chana, who runs the Robotics Club as a Collyer’s “360” enrichment activity, was very proud: “These students have worked incredibly hard to be competitive on the national stage. They are fantastic roboticists and an absolute credit to Collyer’s and the region.”
The Student Robotics Competition marked the grand finale of SR2024. The event showcased the months of preparation the teams put in, with the aim of pushing their robots to the limits, while developing problem solving skills.
Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) was delighted: “Congratulations to our roboticists and enormous thanks to the organisers of SR2024 and the University of Southampton for creating yet another wonderful competition.”