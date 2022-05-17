Collyer’s Sports Awards recognises sporting talent

The winners of the annual Collyer’s Sports Awards were rewarded for their 2021/22 achievements.

Overall, Collyer’s played more than 150 fixtures this season at the under 18 competitive age groups.

There was much to celebrate, with each sport awarding ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Most Improved Player’ awards.

Head of Collyer’s sport academy, John Burroughs, said: “The prize winners regularly attended training, in addition to demonstrating superb teamwork, leadership and skills in their chosen sport. It is important that we reward students for application, as well as the outstanding ability they have demonstrated over the year.”

The Most Improved Player (MIP) for men’s basketball went to Pedro Moraes de Araujo, while Maka Chiware picked up the Player of the Year (POY) award.

In men’s football first team POY was awarded to Calum Cowdroy, with the MIP prize won by Charlie Pleydell.

The hockey MIP award went to Bethany Bubb, with POY going to James Upchurch.

For her outstanding rowing achievements, the award for Individual Sports Person of the Year went to Emma Quaglieri.

The final award saw Collyer’s netball team crowned Team of the Year.

1. Collyer's Sports Awards The Collyer's coaching group Photo: Tilly Stone Photo Sales

2. Collyer's Sports Awards Eoin O'Donoghue collected the Mia Craen 'Outstanding Contribution to Sport' prize from Steve Martell (deputy principal) Photo: Tilly Stone Photo Sales

3. Collyer's Sports Awards Collyer's netball picked up the Team of the Year Award Photo: Tilly Stone Photo Sales

4. Collyer's Sport Awards Left to right: Vicky Azeke-Omokaro, Ashley Kosi, coach Michelle Peckham, Oumie Cham and Rosie Blakely Photo: Tilly Stone Photo Sales