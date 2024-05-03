Collyer's sustainability success with Young Enterprise Sussex county win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julie Crysell, Collyer’s Careers Advisor, explained: “The recycling of this material was a key part of the product design and makes each sleeve unique as well as more sustainable.

“The Protega team promoted their product, and the company’s approach to using recycled materials, at the Sussex Green Hub event at the United Reformed Church, Horsham, which runs on the last Saturday of every month. The students sold several items and took orders for more. One of their customers was the local MP Jeremy Quin who was very impressed with their project, kindly took time out to speak to the group, and even placed an order!”

This week the Protega team journeyed to the Young Enterprise Sussex Showcase event at Brighton Amex Stadium.

Julie Crysell said: “At the Amex, the students displayed their product and went through a series of tasks including submitting a report, completing an interview and a presentation. We were thrilled when they were awarded the Sussex County Final Sustainability Award.

“The students were amazing and have benefited enormously from the knowledge and support of Business Adviser Mike Humphreys throughout this project.”

Being involved in the programme has helped the students to develop new skills in areas such as working as a team, problem solving and business planning, buying, production processes and selling.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal, Steve Martell said: “We could not be prouder of these Collyer’s students. Huge thanks to Julie Crysell for helping to make project this possible.

“We are also colossally grateful to Business Advisor Mike Humphries, who is incredibly generous with his expertise, time, and energy. He has been a massive supporter of Collyer’s progression initiatives over the years and genuinely cares about helping the next generation.”