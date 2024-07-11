Collyer's welcomes new students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collyer’s recently welcomed students to the college for a taster day, ready for a start in September 2024. Students visited the college from across the region and internationally to meet their new teachers and tutors, have taster lessons in their chosen subjects and learn about Collyer’s highly regarded WEX (work experience) and “360 Degrees” enrichment offer.

Enrichment Fair organiser John Burrough said: “Our current students and staff ran stands including the debating society, sport academy teams, chess, robotics, table tennis and dance society.

"These and a multitude of other activities will form a vital part of the 360 Degrees enrichment programme which all students will take part in from September.

"These are very exciting times!”

Collyer's Ambassadors were on hand to welcome new students ahead of their start in the Autumn term.

Helen Lobb, Collyer’s Director of Admissions, said: “It is important that students have a clear idea of what college life will be like for them in September.

“The Welcome Day gives them a chance to cement their subject choices and gives us a chance to warmly welcome our new students to the Collyer’s community.”

On arrival at the college, the new students were greeted by some of the Collyer’s Ambassadors, affectionately known as the “Dream Team”, who answered questions and guided them through their first day at the highly rated Sixth Form College.

Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Huge thanks to all involved in making this wonderful day possible for our new students, who we very much look forward to welcoming at the start of the autumn term.”