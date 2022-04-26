Come and meet Hastings Lifeboat crew when the station holds an open day

Sue Beattie, from Hastings RNLI, said: “Both boats will be outside the station for the public to see and the crew will be on hand to chat.

“There will be refreshments in the boathouse, including cake and our gift shop will be open for people to browse.

“If you are out looking at the bikes on Monday or watching Jack in the Green, why not pop in for a cuppa.”

Hastings Lifeboat Open Day SUS-220426-132312001

The Open Day takes place from 10am onward.

People watching the Jack in the Green festivities in Hastings Old Town on Monday will also be able to donate to the lifeboat as volunteers will be out with collecting tins.

You can also support the lifeboat station and crew by taking part in the Bungee on the Beach event , which takes place at Hastings Old Town, on the Stade, on Saturday May 7, from 10am - 6pm.

To book a place contact [email protected]

Hastings RNLI Fundraisers, which support the two lifeboats, are also looking for donations of jewellery for their annual Jewellery Sale, which is planned to take place at the Lifeboat Station in October.

Operating both all-weather and inshore lifeboats, Hastings lifeboat crews have been presented with over 30 awards for gallantry.

