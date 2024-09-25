Come and raise a cup of coffee in memory of Hastings character 'Cappuccino Steve'

Steve Simmonds was a familiar sight at the popular beach-side cafe opposite Warrior Square in St Leonards.

A spokesperson for Goat Ledge said: “We are saddened to share the news of the passing of our beloved customer, Steve.

Steve was a loyal patron of Goat Ledge, and his presence will be deeply missed. As well as his fantastic humour, Steve was known for his love of music, brownies, and cappuccinos, earning him the nickname "Cappuccino Steve." “He also shared some fascinating stories. His friendly demeanour and kind spirit made him a favourite among our staff and customers alike. To honour Steve's memory, his family would like to invite anyone who would like to/knew him to raise a glass/cappuccino this Friday (September 27) with us at 16:45pm. We look forward to seeing you there.

Steve’s children Tamazin and Tristan have set up a Just Giving crowdfunder appeal to raise some money towards an enduring memorial of their father.

They said: “Steve Simmonds spent a large part of his life sitting at cafe's thinking, discussing and sketching art and sculpture. A bench (or a coffee table with two chairs) located near one of his favourite places is one idea.

"Steve spent the other part of his life making art and sculpture for film and TV that he complained invariably ended up it a skip. In his later years he sketched out possibly hundreds of ideas for sculptural works that he knew he'd never be able to realise.”

Goat Ledge shared a picture of Steve with film director Stanley Kubrick on the set of the Full Metal Jacket film.

You can donate to Steve’s memorial fund here

Have you read? Stretch of Hastings area coast road to be closed for five weeks

Have you read? Hastings Council warn to be on lookout for giant Asian hornets with painful sting

1 . Tributes to well loved local man Tributes to well loved local man Photo: supplied

2 . Tributes to well loved local man Tributes to well loved local man Photo: supplied