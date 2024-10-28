Come on you Rockets! Fireworks extravaganza hailed a resounding success

By Carl Eldridge
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:50 BST
Enjoying the fireworks display Photos: DAVID RICHARDSON, LYN PHILLIPS, TREV STAFFplaceholder image
Bognor Regis Town staged its annual fireworks extravaganza last night (Sunday) -- and the verdict from those who attended was that the event was a resounding success.

The show provided perfect timing for the start of the half-term so parents could bring their children safe in the knowledge that a late night could be had as there was no school to get up for in the morning!

A Rocks spokesmen said: "The well-established event generates funds for our set-up here at Nyewood Lane and we as a club are grateful to the good people of Bognor Regis for supporting it in such a positive manner.

"There were lots of smiles and a good time seemed to be had by all -- hopefully everyone had a great time. We would like to thank all of the club volunteers who made it possible."

Fun for everyone Photos: DAVID RICHARDSON, LYN PHILLIPS, TREV STAFFplaceholder image
Mum Geraldine Brown, from Yapton, said the event was one which her two children, April and Ethan, both enjoyed immensely. She said: "This is the second time we have been having only been in the area for that amount of time and I can honestly say that it was a brilliant event. The fireworks were fabulous and there was lots to keep the children engaged. Well done, Rocks!”

Ken Phillips, a Rocks supporter, said he was proud of the club for staging the community event. He added: “The club is a force for good in our town and this is a great example of that. It’s been around for years and the hope is that can continue. Let’s do all again in a year’s time when for one night only the Rocks become the Rockets!”

