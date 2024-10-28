Enjoying the fireworks display Photos: DAVID RICHARDSON, LYN PHILLIPS, TREV STAFF

Bognor Regis Town staged its annual fireworks extravaganza last night (Sunday) -- and the verdict from those who attended was that the event was a resounding success.

The show provided perfect timing for the start of the half-term so parents could bring their children safe in the knowledge that a late night could be had as there was no school to get up for in the morning!

A Rocks spokesmen said: "The well-established event generates funds for our set-up here at Nyewood Lane and we as a club are grateful to the good people of Bognor Regis for supporting it in such a positive manner.

"There were lots of smiles and a good time seemed to be had by all -- hopefully everyone had a great time. We would like to thank all of the club volunteers who made it possible."

Mum Geraldine Brown, from Yapton, said the event was one which her two children, April and Ethan, both enjoyed immensely. She said: "This is the second time we have been having only been in the area for that amount of time and I can honestly say that it was a brilliant event. The fireworks were fabulous and there was lots to keep the children engaged. Well done, Rocks!”

Ken Phillips, a Rocks supporter, said he was proud of the club for staging the community event. He added: “The club is a force for good in our town and this is a great example of that. It’s been around for years and the hope is that can continue. Let’s do all again in a year’s time when for one night only the Rocks become the Rockets!”