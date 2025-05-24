Come to Sussex castle and learn 'How to Train Your Dragon' - meet author and illustrator Cressida Cowell
The trail also coincides with a Universal live-action film adaptation of the books, which is being released on June 13 into cinemas nationwide.
The activities will be taking place at Bodiam Castle, near Robertsbridge in East Sussex.
A National Trust spokesperson said: “Get ready for the ultimate adventure. Step into the enchanting world of How to Train Your Dragon at the historic Bodiam Castle. Follow in the footsteps of young Viking Hiccup, his trusty dragon Toothless, and lots of other familiar friends on a brand-new family trail.”
Beatrice Rapley, visitor experience and programming manager, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting a How to Train Your Dragon trail at Bodiam Castle this summer, inspired by Cressida Cowell’s books.
“Behind the scenes, we’ve been busy crafting dragon eggs and working with designers on large-scale dragons to hide around the castle. We can’t wait to see children’s reactions as they follow the trail.”
The castle said visitors can channel their inner Viking and set off on an epic journey to master the art of dragon training.
It added the trail is packed with exciting games and activities.
As part of the collaboration, Cressida Cowell will visit Bodiam Castle on Saturday, June 21 for a live dragon drawing and Q&A session (no booking needed), followed by a book signing (booking essential).
Cressida Cowell said: “I created the How to Train Your Dragon books to be read aloud – my aim is to get the adult reading to laugh as well as the child – so I love that Bodiam Castle have created an experience that’s fun all the whole family. I’m really looking forward to visiting on June 21and seeing everyone’s photos.”
The trail will be available from Saturday, May 24 until Sunday, September 7, and is £3 with normal admission.
Each young adventurer will receive a small gift to mark the end of their journey.
To find out more visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/bodiam-castle.
