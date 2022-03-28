Chairman David Slade asked everyone to wear red noses for their training and club members responded enthusiastically.

Even the rescue manikins took part, although they were not always able to keep their red noses in place.

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club wearing red noses for training to raise money for Comic Relief

David said: “It wasn’t red faces at Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club’s training session but red noses as members responded to the challenge.

“In the pool, the practice rescue manikins were reluctant to keep their noses in place but with the help of some strategically placed Blu Tack, the youngsters were successful –most of the time”

Having carried out the rescues and finished the rest of the evening’s pool training, club members made their way to their CPR training, complete with red noses.

David said: “The CPR manikins were a little more co-operative than their water-based friends but it made giving rescue breathes by the members almost impossible, though they tried and in doing so raised a tidy sum towards Comic Relief.”

The club plans to start a new water safety, survive and save class on April 27, after the Easter break.

The primary objective is to teach members survival, life saving and life support skills, consistent with a standard to pass the Bronze Medallion exam of RLSS UK.

Progressively higher awards are available and most members develop their skills this way. The Bronze Medallion and higher awards can be used for a number of elements of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

Tuition is at Littlehampton Wave on a Wednesday evening for anyone aged over 12. Water skills runs from 6.30pm to 7.30pm in the pool, resuscitation and theory is from 7.45pm to 8.45pm in a separate room,

An additional open water skills training session is held in the summer months, often at the beach in Littlehampton.

Download a full information sheet and application form at www.lwlsc.co.uk. The Littlehampton club was ounded in 2019, having been many years in the making, and it uses the latest equipment, including the Brayden manikin.