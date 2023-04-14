Edit Account-Sign Out
COMMENT: End Chichester's traffic nightmare now

Remember when Chichester wasn't a nightmare to travel around? No, me neither.

By Joe Stack
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

For as long as anyone can remember Chichester’s bypass has been a slow and painful experience — and it has gone on too long.

There has been endless house building around the city and absolutely zero infrastructure to support it. The city is constantly in gridlock and the roads are riddled with deep and dangerous potholes.

The £3M pothole repair moeny handed to West Sussex County Council cannot be spent soon enough.

Traffic on the Chichester A27Traffic on the Chichester A27
Traffic on the Chichester A27

The decision to close Oving crossroads at the beginning of last year has made matters worse, culminating in chaotic scenes with drivers trapped in car parks for hours last year.

Residents are fed promise after promise from local authorities and politicians but nothing has changed. This afternoon (Friday, April 14) cars are queuing around bypass, a day like any other, and social media is already awash with comments from disaffected motorists.

Why do we put up with it?

