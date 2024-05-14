Commerce chair appointed to oversee £20 million government investment in Eastbourne as new Town Board Chair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chair of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce has been appointed to oversee a £20 million government investment in Eastbourne as the Independent Chair for the new Eastbourne Town Board.

Richard Garland has been appointed the Independent Chair for the new Eastbourne Town Board, which will oversee a £20 million government investment to help level up the town over the next ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard is currently the Chair of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and will be stepping away from that position later this month to concentrate on this newly created role.

Richard Garland has been appointed the Independent Chair for the new Eastbourne Town Board, which will oversee a £20 million government investment to help level up the town over the next ten years. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

The appointment was made following an application process and interview panel that included the Leader of the Council, Cllr Stephen Holt, the MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon, Caroline Ansell, and the Chief Executive of Eastbourne Borough Council, Robert Cottrill.

Richard’s first task will be to recruit Board Members, for which expressions of interest are now being invited.

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed Chair and looking forward to driving forward a range of exciting projects that will bring long term benefits for Eastbourne and people living here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would now like others who share my passion for the town to join me as Board Members and take this opportunity to help make positive change. I encourage anyone who is interested to come along to my Meet the Chair event on Friday (details below).”

An expression of interest is invited from anyone in the community who is independent, has a passion for Eastbourne and understands placemaking.

The Chair has identified a number of themes that Board Members should have an interest in, which include:

Technology & Digital

Economic development / Regeneration / Business

Wellbeing / Healthcare

Education / Learning / Schools / Higher Education

Hospitality

Banking / Legal

Nature & Environment

Heritage