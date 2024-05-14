Commerce chair appointed to oversee £20 million government investment in Eastbourne as new Town Board Chair
Richard Garland has been appointed the Independent Chair for the new Eastbourne Town Board, which will oversee a £20 million government investment to help level up the town over the next ten years.
The town scooped a £20 million chunk of Government ‘levelling up’ money in 2021 to plough into local projects including pedestrianisng the sea end of Terminus Road and creating an art trail connecting the town centre, the seafront and the Downs.
Richard is currently the Chair of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and will be stepping away from that position later this month to concentrate on this newly created role.
The appointment was made following an application process and interview panel that included the Leader of the Council, Cllr Stephen Holt, the MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon, Caroline Ansell, and the Chief Executive of Eastbourne Borough Council, Robert Cottrill.
Richard’s first task will be to recruit Board Members, for which expressions of interest are now being invited.
He said: “I am delighted to be appointed Chair and looking forward to driving forward a range of exciting projects that will bring long term benefits for Eastbourne and people living here.
“I would now like others who share my passion for the town to join me as Board Members and take this opportunity to help make positive change. I encourage anyone who is interested to come along to my Meet the Chair event on Friday (details below).”
An expression of interest is invited from anyone in the community who is independent, has a passion for Eastbourne and understands placemaking.
The Chair has identified a number of themes that Board Members should have an interest in, which include:
Technology & Digital
Economic development / Regeneration / Business
Wellbeing / Healthcare
Education / Learning / Schools / Higher Education
Hospitality
Banking / Legal
Nature & Environment
Heritage
The window for submitting expressions of interest is from 9am on Tuesday, May 14, to 5pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
