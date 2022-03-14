Commonwealth Day marked in Horsham by flying of flag

Councillor Skipp said: “This is an auspicious year for the 54 nations that comprise the Commonwealth since it marks the Platinum Jubilee of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, the Head of the Commonwealth for 70 years and an inspirational figurehead for us all.

“Despite the constraints and challenges of the pandemic and other global and local events, the Commonwealth has held firm and the bond and connection between our many and varied nations is ever more important and rewarding.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Heads of Government meeting taking place in June this year is an important opportunity to reaffirm the strength of our mutual commitment, and to identify and build responses to achieve our common goals to ‘deliver a common future’

Commonwealth Day is famously celebrated by a sermon at Westminster Abbey and is followed by an address by The Queen to the various states. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150903-151700001

“We are all committed to protecting natural resources, promoting good governance, boosting trade and working together to address the problems faced by our citizens across the globe.

“This day is an occasion to celebrate the leadership and strength of our Queen and Head of the Commonwealth, but also to praise each and every one of the 54 member states for their commitment, dedication and co-operation in providing an example to the world in tackling the key issues of our time.”

Commonwealth Day commemorates the formation of the British Empire in India and other colonies of Britain.

Commonwealth Day is famously celebrated by a sermon at Westminster Abbey and is followed by an address by The Queen to the various states.