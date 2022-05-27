Chanel Pritchard, a pupil at Lewes Old Grammar School, is one of 2000 people from around Britain who have been selected to be a baton-bearer across the country this summer in the official 16th Queen’s Baton Relay.

Chanel said: “I feel so honoured and so grateful for this wonderful once in a life-time opportunity. This will be a memory I will never forget. I’d like to thank everyone for their continued love and support.”

The baton began its 294-day journey from Buckingham Palace last October and it will have been carried by bearers around all 72 countries in the Commonwealth and will finish up in Birmingham when the Games begin on July 28.

Chanel Pritchard has been chosen to take part in this summer’s Commonwealth Games celebrations thanks to her charity work.

The baton is being relayed around the Commonwealth by bearers who have made a meaningful contribution to sport, education, the arts, culture or charity and are a figure of inspiration who positively challenge others to achieve their best.

Chanel, who will carry the baton when it arrives in the south east on July 6-7, began raising money for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex when she was made Young Mayor of Seaford 2020-21.

She said she was inspired to choose that charity after it worked so hard to save her grandfather who died in a road traffic accident, opting to channel her grief into charity fundraising.