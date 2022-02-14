The group welcome two speakers this year to our AGM from the world of politics, environment and sustainable transport.
Jeannette Towey – the Southeast ambassador for the Conservative Environment Network and policy co-ordinator for Southeast Conservatives – will be talking at the event, along with Bill Hemming, a environmental specialist on aviation.
The AGM will start at 7.30pm including a Q&A session. CAGNE have asked those attending to send their questions in advance to [email protected]
Speakers with Q&A sessions will start at 8pm.
