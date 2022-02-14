Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions to hold virtual AGM

Members of the Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) will be holding a virtual AGM this Friday (February 18).

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 14th February 2022, 10:29 am

The group welcome two speakers this year to our AGM from the world of politics, environment and sustainable transport.

Jeannette Towey – the Southeast ambassador for the Conservative Environment Network and policy co-ordinator for Southeast Conservatives – will be talking at the event, along with Bill Hemming, a environmental specialist on aviation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The AGM will start at 7.30pm including a Q&A session. CAGNE have asked those attending to send their questions in advance to [email protected]

The group welcome two speakers this year to our AGM from the world of politics, environment and sustainable transport.

Speakers with Q&A sessions will start at 8pm.

READ MORE ABOUT GATWICK AIRPORT:

Gatwick Airport chief on South Terminal reopening, travel restrictions easing and the creation of 5,000 additional jobs

Gatwick Airport announces date for South Terminal's reopening after nearly two years of being dormant

AGM