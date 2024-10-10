Community centres in Sussex invited to apply for Southern Water grant this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community centres across Sussex have been invited to apply for a grant from Southern Water this winter.

The water company is offering 30 grants worth £1,000 each to support hubs offering vital services across the south with their energy costs and overheads.

The grants programme is now in its third year and has already awarded funding to more than 40 venues, including social pantries, homeless drop in spaces, arts centres, all of which provide vital hubs for events, support groups, classes, winter warmer spaces and befriender clubs.

"Community centres play a vital role in the lives of so many people across our region, especially during the winter, and Southern Water are delighted to be able to offer these grants to help support local centres, so they can then support their communities,” a spokesperson for Southern Water said.

Online applications close at 5pm on October 31. To apply, visit the Southern Water website.