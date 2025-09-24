Fifty-five people took on the challenge of building their own shelters and sleeping in them overnight to raise vital funds for the local homelessness charity.

Among them was Stonepillow’s patron Lady Eloise Gordon Lennox. More than £7,000 has already been raised, with further donations expected to follow.

Throughout the day, the Cathedral Green came alive with entertainment from local musicians, choirs, dance groups and even a magician.

As evening fell, participants attended a special ecumenical service inside the Cathedral. The service gave a moment of reflection during the busy event, and was joined by Their Graces the Duke and Duchess of Richmond.

Local business La Fish, which has supported the Sleep Out for 13 years, kept spirits high by serving a hearty meal of sausage and chips, followed by a lively quiz.

The highlight of the evening came when the best shelter competition was judged. After much discussion, the Arctic Foxes Explorer Scout Unit were crowned winners for their dinosaur-themed castle design. Judges included Councillor Sean McHale, Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Gill Yeates, Mayor of Bognor Regis, founding member of Stonepillow Clare Apel and Yoddi from La Fish.

Stonepillow’s Chief Executive Hilary Bartle, who also slept out this year, praised the community effort.

She said: “It was great to see the community coming together today with a shared purpose - to reflect, raise awareness and to stand in solidarity with those that face the harsh reality of homelessness.

"A huge thanks to those who took part, those who donated, the local businesses and organisations who gave food, materials and support, and everyone who stopped by to learn more about our work to prevent homelessness and restore lives.”

1 . Big Sleep Out The winning shelter! Photo: LillaWMPhoto for Stonepillow

2 . Big Sleep Out Milo the Cockerpoo joined in the fun Photo: LillaWMPhoto for Stonepillow

3 . Big Sleep Out Participants decorating their shelter Photo: LillaWMPhoto for Stonepillow.

4 . Big Sleep Out Selsey Shanty Men were part of the entertainment Photo: LillaWMPhoto for Stonepillow