Community fund to tackle climate change in Eastbourne and south Wealden to open for applications soon

A new fund for groups in Eastbourne and south Wealden that are looking to tackle climate change is set to open for applications.

The Blue Heart Community Fund, which will be open for applications from January 25, is offering grants of up to £5,000 for projects which help manage flooding or drought, reduce the impact of climate change, increase sustainability and protect the natural environment.

The fund is part of the Blue Heart project, a partnership funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to investigate how rain, river and waste water move through Eastbourne and south Wealden, to help manage and reduce the impact of flooding in the future.

Blue Heart project manager Anna Hastings said: “We’re really keen that the fund supports people to work together. We want to help local groups tackle things that are important to them, which make their community more sustainable and resilient to the effects of climate change.

Gather Community Garden members being interviewed for the project

“Blue Heart is about trying out potential solutions to see what works, and this is the ethos behind our community fund too – it’s a chance to experiment and think creatively. The small grants could be used to try out a different way of doing activities, support more community members, or something simple like buying tools for a community garden.”

Engagement lead Eleanor Lanyon added: “We want the fund to be open to as many people and ideas as possible. Potential applicants are welcome to talk through their idea with me before submitting their application, and we can fill in the form together if that’s easier.”

Collaborative applications for larger grants are welcomed where several community groups would like to work together.

Applications for the fund can be made through the online application form. Paper application forms and guidance in large print are also available by emailing [email protected] or calling 07936 440074.

Applications will close on March 17 but will reopen later this year if unallocated funds are available.

Individuals or groups wanting to discuss their project before applying can contact Ms Lanyon at [email protected] or by calling 07936 440074.

The Blue Heart website will be live from January 25.

