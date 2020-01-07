Community lunch aims to put a stop to lonely Christmas in Ringmer

Residents met for Christmas lunch in Ringmer on December 25 to try to make sure no one spent the day alone.
More than 35 people shared a meal at Ringmer Village Hall in an effort to tackle loneliness during the festive period.
Guests enjoyed a three-course lunch and quizzes and singing led by Daphne Starnes at the event.
More than 15 volunteers helped to organise the day - and the mountains of washing up - with the support of Lew Howard & Son Butchers in Ringmer, Ringmer Baptist Church, and donations of time and money from many others.
Guests returned home with Christmas gifts after finishing the day watching The Queen’s Speech.