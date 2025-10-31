Community rallies around Chichester dad facing terminal cancer battle

A Chichester family has launched a heartfelt appeal to support a young father-of-two, after receiving the devastating news that his cancer has returned and is now terminal.

Ben, 36, was told earlier this month that his pancreatic cancer had come back and that he may have just one to three years left to live.

The diagnosis has left Ben, his wife Jessica, and their two young sons, Reggie, nearly two, and Hector, who recently turned two, facing an unimaginably difficult road ahead.

The GoFundMe page, organised by Ben’s cousin Ami Dye, has already raised over £36,000 to help the family cope with financial pressures as Ben prepares to start palliative chemotherapy later this year.

“Ben has worked so hard to build a life for his family,” Ami wrote on the page. “He’s devastated that his illness has forced him to stop working, especially after everything he’s overcome."

Ben’s story is one of remarkable resilience. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at just three years old, he spent much of his early childhood in hospital. After a relapse, his older brother Daniel, then only seven, donated his bone marrow to save Ben’s life.

Despite ongoing health challenges from years of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Ben went on to complete an apprenticeship in electrical engineering at Chichester College and became a well-known face in the local community through his long career at S&D Electrical.

In 2022, he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after months of hospital stays and complications. Major surgery and chemotherapy followed, but Ben fought his way back to health and even went on to set up his own business.

That makes this latest news even more heartbreaking.

“After nearly two years of not working during his last battle with cancer, Ben worked tirelessly to establish his own electrical business,” Ami said.

“He’s heartbroken to have to wind it down.”

The family is now focused on making lasting memories together, with help from St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the local community’s ongoing support.

“Ben shouldn’t have to worry about how to provide for his family,” Ami added.

“The kindness and generosity shown so far has meant the world to all of us.”

Those wishing to donate or follow Ben’s story can visit the GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/f65ac86b8