Community rallies to support Hastings venue and community cafe after break-in

The incident resulted in stolen sound equipment and damage to the premises. Police have been informed and temporary arrangements have already been made to ensure planned events and community activities can continue uninterrupted. Within hours of issuing a request for information and asking the community to keep a look-out for the stolen equipment, people across Hastings shared the alert widely. Members of the public, artists, promoters, and community leaders quickly rallied to help. In an unexpected show of solidarity, grassroots fundraising efforts were launched independently by community members, led by Dan Wiltshire and Claire Maverly, to support replacement of the stolen equipment and improvements to site security. Thanks to this rapid response, the venues are now on track to raise enough funds not only to replace what was taken, but also to upgrade security systems to deter future incidents. Mike Willis, who runs the venue, said: “We began the day as the victims of a crime but we have ended it as grateful recipients of an outpouring of generosity and support from people across our community. The His Place and Henry Ward Hall teams are humbled and inspired by this response. Once again Hastings has proven it is fertile ground for thriving culture and community.” Nigel Sinden, Chair of Trustees for His Place, said: “We serve people facing real hardship every day, so we know that desperation can drive difficult choices. While the break-in is deeply saddening, it strengthens our resolve — not to turn away, but to continue offering support, food, warmth, belonging, and hope to those who need it most.” The organisers expressed gratitude to everyone who shared updates, donated, offered help, or sent messages of support. The café remains open as usual and all scheduled events in the Hall will go ahead as planned, ensuring the community can continue to gather, create, and support one another. Further updates will be provided as security upgrades are installed and replacement equipment is purchased.