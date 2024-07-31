Community Spaces Grants Programme helps to fund improvements at Herstmonceux green space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funding from Wealden District Council’s Community Spaces Grants Programme has been allocated to help improve a rural green space in Herstmonceux.

Herstmonceux Parish Council has secured funding to provide seating and a cycle rack at Posey Green as well as cycle racks and a shelter for buggies to encourage active travel rather than car use at Herstmonceux Recreation Ground.

In total, seven projects around the district have received a share of £15,850.76 and will be spent in a variety of ways which will include improvements to Waldron Recreation Ground in Heathfield, Horam Village Hall as well as others in Wealden.

Councillor Paul Coleshill, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Climate Change and Economy said: “The funding which has been awarded will make a great difference to the district and residents that live in it and use the facilities. These include improvements to make routes more accessible new seating and benches and gardens created to give residents and visitors a better place to live and enjoy. The funding has been a huge help to improve local green spaces and for those communities that will enjoy and benefit from them.”

Funding from Wealden District Council’s Community Spaces Grants Programme has been allocated to help improve a rural green space in Herstmonceux. Picture: Wealden District Council