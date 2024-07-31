Community Spaces Grants Programme helps to fund improvements at Herstmonceux green space
Herstmonceux Parish Council has secured funding to provide seating and a cycle rack at Posey Green as well as cycle racks and a shelter for buggies to encourage active travel rather than car use at Herstmonceux Recreation Ground.
In total, seven projects around the district have received a share of £15,850.76 and will be spent in a variety of ways which will include improvements to Waldron Recreation Ground in Heathfield, Horam Village Hall as well as others in Wealden.
Councillor Paul Coleshill, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Climate Change and Economy said: “The funding which has been awarded will make a great difference to the district and residents that live in it and use the facilities. These include improvements to make routes more accessible new seating and benches and gardens created to give residents and visitors a better place to live and enjoy. The funding has been a huge help to improve local green spaces and for those communities that will enjoy and benefit from them.”
The funding programme was made available through the Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund. The England-wide initiative is a new £110million, two-year capital fund from the Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs, complementary to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. It has enabled councils to support projects in rural areas of the district.
