Community woodland at Hastings has a summer fete

By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:26 BST
Speckled Wood summer fete
Speckled Wood summer fete
Speckled Wood in the Ore Valley has its Summer Fete on Saturday July 26 from 2pm – 4pm

Attractions include a dog show, hook a duck, a tombola and name the Teddy. Entry to the woods is from Clifton Road or the Victoria Avenue steps.

The wood is a habitat to a wealth of mammals, birds and invertebrates. There is a stream that runs right through the wood. The name Speckled Wood is believed to have come from the butterflies of the same name that thrive there.

In 2005 a new group was set up by local people determined to save the woodland valley from development and open it up for community use after learning a large part of the valley had been designated for housing development in the Local Plan. It is now run by Ore Community Trust.

