Community woodland at Hastings has a summer fete
Attractions include a dog show, hook a duck, a tombola and name the Teddy. Entry to the woods is from Clifton Road or the Victoria Avenue steps.
The wood is a habitat to a wealth of mammals, birds and invertebrates. There is a stream that runs right through the wood. The name Speckled Wood is believed to have come from the butterflies of the same name that thrive there.
In 2005 a new group was set up by local people determined to save the woodland valley from development and open it up for community use after learning a large part of the valley had been designated for housing development in the Local Plan. It is now run by Ore Community Trust.
