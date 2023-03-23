Company building homes near Chichester raises over £24,000 for suicide-prevention charity

Employees at housebuilder Vistry Southern raised more than £24,000 for the company’s chosen charity through a series of events including climbing mountains, kayaking along a river and playing golf.

The staff at the Basingstoke-based company raised a total of £24,368 which helped boost Vistry Group’s national fundraising campaign for Papyrus – a national charity aimed at the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and emotional well-being in young people.

A golf day, which saw 23 teams taking part at Old Thorns Hotel & Resort in Liphook, raised £13,424. The day’s golfing was rounded off with an auction and raffle with prizes donated by Vistry’s sub-contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dozen members of staff tackled the Three Peaks Challenge, where people climb the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales ­– Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon – one after another within 24 hours. The efforts of the hardy hikers raised a total of £10,660 for the charity.

Employees at housebuilder Vistry Southern raised more than £24,000 for the company’s chosen charity through a series of events including climbing mountains, kayaking along a river and playing golf.

Papyrus is to use the money to help staff its helpline HOPELINEUK, which provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with mental health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucinda Box, marketing manager of Vistry Southern, said: “It was great to see just how enthusiastic, inventive and committed our staff were after it was announced we were going to be raising money for Papyrus through the 12 months of 2022.

“The golf day was the first such event we have ever staged and it was an incredible success. Everyone had a wonderful day and an impressive amount of money was raised for a good cause.

“The staff kept the fundraising ball rolling by thinking of different ways to have fun but also to collect money for Papyrus. Running a sweepstake on the World Cup made the tournament even more exciting, with Papyrus being the real winner with £72 raised during the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very proud that the collective efforts of the staff here at Vistry Southern saw us raise over £24,000 for Papyrus to help them carry on their incredible work in reaching out to vulnerable young people.”

Staff from Vistry Southern also participated in the national challenge Vistry Voyage, which saw employees across the divisions carrying a commemorative book of awareness 1,163 miles from the North East of England to Cornwall while travelling using different forms of human-powered transport.

The Southern region’s leg of the voyage began with an 8.5-mile walk through the Hampshire countryside from Kings Worthy to Winchester. The next day, the team kayaked up the River Itchen before cycling to Vistry’s Pembroke Gardens development in Alderbury. The final day featured a 30-mile walk and bike ride to Westbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised by Vistry Southern went towards the £257,862 total collected by all Vistry Group divisions for Papyrus.

Earl Sibley, Vistry’s Chief Operating Officer, handed over a cheque for the total amount raised to Papyrus representatives. The charity said that the amount raised by Vistry, which was £100,000 more than the target set, made it the most successful corporate partnership to date for Papyrus.