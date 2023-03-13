A company building a new Hastings school has gone into administration, it has been confirmed.

The Department for Education (DfE) said Eco Modular Limited (Eco Modular), a company working on the Flagship School, on The Ridge, has filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator.

The school opened less than two years ago in September 2021 for children with special needs and currently uses the former Helenswood Upper School site.

Construction work is under way to open a new building for the school and has been since last year.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The company constructing The Flagship School buildings is contracted by the Department for Education, not the county council.

“We are aware of the situation and are in contact with the school and the Department for Education about the issue.”

A spokesperson for the DfE said: “We are aware that Eco Modular Limited (Eco Modular), a building contractor working on the Flagship project has filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator.

"At this time, Eco Modular continue to operate and we are working with the Eco Modular team to ensure that the site remains safe and secure – we will continue to do this.

"We remain focussed on delivering the Flagship project and are taking all available steps to minimise any delay in its completion. Once we know the outcome of the administrator decision we will explore options to complete the project.”

Last year the state-funded special education school was given an overall rating of ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors with the report scoring the lowest rating for the four categories of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said: “While some pupils enjoy coming to school, others do not. Equally, some parents and carers are positive about the school, but others are not. They do not feel that their children are safe in school.”

In response to the report, trustees of the school appointed The Beckmead Trust, a behaviour-based education provider, to support staff implement rapid improvement.

The Flagship School formally joined the trust on March 1 this year.

