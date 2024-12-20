A company is hoping to turn the former Seaford and District Constitutional Club into retirement living accommodation.

Churchill Living Ltd & Weatherstone Properties Group applied to Lewes District Council, via its agent Planning Issues, to redevelop the Crouch Lane site into 44 retirement apartments, including communal facilities, access, car parking and landscaping.

People can see the planning application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/24/0778.

Churchill Living’s design and access statement said the plan is for the ‘comprehensive redevelopment the land’.

An artist's impression of the retirement living accommodation on the site of the former Seaford And District Constitutional Club. Image: Churchill Living via Lewes District Council planning portal

It said: “The site’s location and proximity to local amenities make the site ideal for a Churchill Living scheme. Our vision for the site is to provide much needed homes for older people; a development of 44 one and two bedroom apartments, together with associated communal facilities, vehicular access, parking and landscaping.”

It continued: “The vision is to create a high quality development that responds to the specific site conditions – physical context, surrounding character, constraints and opportunities – with a design which responds to the local vernacular, embraces sustainable design and delivers much needed specialised housing for local older people in a safe and enjoyable environment.”

The statement said the majority of housing stock is ‘not built with the needs of older people in mind’, adding that building more specialist homes would benefit them and free up housing for younger people. The age-restricted apartments for over 55s (64 per cent one-bedroom and 36 per cent two-bedroom) are designed to help people remain ‘independent, safe, secure and sociable’ for as long as possible.

It said the proposal is compatible with the existing residential uses in the surrounding area. It said: “The development will be 3.5 storey throughout, maximising the sites development potential while allowing for a clean and uncomplicated design approach that will seamlessly sit within the surrounding residential context.”

It added that the development would have communal facilities, including owners’ lounges, a coffee bar, and landscaped gardens, while a lodge manager would help with ‘minor day to day problems’ and provide peace of mind for owners. A guest suite would be included in the development and there would be lift access to all floors.

The design and access statement said: “The proposal has been carefully designed so the overall mass is not overbearing relative to neighbouring context.”

‘Homes for Retirement Living’ refers to specially designed housing for those who want to have the independence and privacy of having their own home, without having a family sized house. These types of homes provide extensive communal areas where neighbours can socialise, have visitors and be part of a community.