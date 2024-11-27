Company fined £1.6m following investigation into death of ‘happy-go-lucky’ 24-year-old in Eastbourne

A company has been fined £1.6 million following an investigation in the death of a 24-year-old man who was working in Eastbourne.

Jack Phillips died on August 8, 2019 while working for Brand Energy and Infrastructure Services UK Ltd at South Cliff Tower in Eastbourne, said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

An investigation by the HSE and Sussex Police found that Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services UK Ltd, trading as Lyndon SGB, ‘failed to properly plan the lifting operation of the work platform’.

The HSE, in its investigation findings, said that Jack had been assisting while temporary mast climber work platform sections were being lifted by a lorry mounted crane and the load fell on top of him when the lifting sling which was attached to the crane snapped.

The HSE added that its investigation found that the company, a provider of temporary access equipment, had ‘failed to identify a requirement for safe exclusion zones’ and also ‘failed to have a suitable robust system in place to ensure all accessories had been thoroughly examined or disposed when expired’.

Jack’s parents, Scot and Nicola say they are ‘no longer complete’ following the loss of their ‘happy-go-lucky’ son.

They said in a statement: “How do you put into words the utter devastation you feel. Our child, our only son, is dead. Our life, our family’s life has now changed forever.

"We are no longer complete without Jack, we will never see our baby boy, the boy we nurtured and helped grow into a young man, get married, raise a family, or grow old.

“His sisters will never have the honour of him being an uncle to their children. We will never have the honour of seeing or meeting his children. Jack was a happy go lucky ‘Jack the lad’.

"Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, loved him.”

The HSE added that Brand Energy and Infrastructure Services UK Ltd, of Kingston Road, Leatherhead, Surrey pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £1,600,000 and ordered to pay £23,193.60 in costs at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 27, The HSE confirmed.