Company taking steps to fix ‘major parking issue’ on Burgess Hill housing development after resident complains

A home construction company said it is taking steps to address reports of double parking at a development in Burgess Hill.

Emily Goodman, of Eastbridge Avenue, contacted this newspaper to say that construction workers were parking inconsiderately.

Emily, 32, said: “They park all in the lay-bys all the way down this straight stretch of road, which is fine.”

But she said: “Then they park a car next to the car in the lay-by that is just in the road.”

“They double park, most of the time, all the way down,” she said, adding that this can block exits to side roads and possibly not leave enough room for emergency vehicles.

Emily said some workers had been parking in residents’ allocated parking spaces too. She is also concerned that some construction vehicles may be driving down the road too quickly from a blind corner. She fears that ‘a serious accident is waiting to happen’ because the road, which is part of the Brookleigh development, is home to families and dog walkers.

Emily said she has spoken to Vistry South East, who is in charge of construction and oversees the site, but did not feel the problem was being addressed. “If anything it’s got worse,” she said on Wednesday, March 5.

Emily said she understands that construction needs to go ahead and said finding a suitable parking space is difficult for construction workers. She said: “I can’t imagine they want to leave their car there at risk of it being hit but they literally don’t have anywhere else to put it.”

But she feels the current situation is unfair on residents who pay to live there and pay for allocated parking spaces in their rent. She said she would like a solution to be found.

A spokesperson for The Vistry Group, which oversees construction at the site, said: “We are aware of this issue and are currently taking steps to remedy it. This includes reminding our supply chain partners of their commitments to drive and park responsibly on the site, while we have also instructed an extension to our current car-parking provision which will take approximately six weeks to build. Additionally, there is a resident gateman who monitors traffic within the immediate vicinity of the site entrance who will be closely monitoring this matter.”

Emily added that she also contacted her housing association Sage Homes who have also been approached for comment.