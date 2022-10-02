Yappy.com, a personalised pet brand, has launched a competition to find the UK’s dirtiest dog. A spokesperson said: “Every dog owner knows it, autumn and winter are the seasons we dread most when taking our pups out for a walk – and it’s not just getting stuck in the rain and wind we don’t like, but getting covered head to toe in mud!”

In fact, Yappy.com has found that two thirds of us don't like our dogs getting muddy on walks and many of us will choose a mud-free path to avoid our dogs getting dirty. A further 20 per cent of dog owners will always keep dogs on a lead to stop them running amuck and 10 per cent will dress their dog in a coat to keep them clean. Although it might not seem like a big problem, 60 per cent of dog owners have had their car or home damaged as a result of their mucky pups, with damages costing up to £1,000. Not only this, one in five dog owners admit that their dog hates having a bath.

Yappy.com has launched a nation-wide competition to find the UK’s dirtiest dog, with three lucky winners receiving a personalised hamper of bath time products up to the value of £100. To enter, all you have to do is upload images of your dirty dogs and naughty pups to social media, follow and tag @yappy_com and use the hashtag #YappyDirtyDog in all posts. Entries must be submitted by midnight on October 13 when the competition will close and winners will be announced via social media on October 17.

Competition: Does Sussex have the nation’s dirtiest dog? (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)